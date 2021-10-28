checkAd

Viveve Announces Issuance of New Device and Methods Patent in U.S

Issuance further expands and strengthens Company's intellectual property portfolio

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11,154,349. The awarded patent further strengthens the Company's intellectual property portfolio and intellectual property coverage for Viveve's innovative technology and methods of remodeling tissue.

"We are pleased to have secured our most recent additional patent covering our dual-energy technology in the U.S. This latest issuance reflects our continued commitment to securing the highest achievable levels of protection for our robust intellectual property portfolio," said Scott Durbin, Viveve's chief executive office. "We look forward to continuing to advance our global clinical development and commercialization strategy supported by our strong intellectual property estate and completing enrollment in our U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial in the near future."

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the U.S., the Viveve System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Previously reported FDA approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

