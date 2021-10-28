checkAd

Playgon Surpasses $54 Million In Betting Turnover in October and Onboards Three New Operators

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL / OTCQB:PLGNF/ Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL / OTCQB:PLGNF/ Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce updated player activity at our live dealer tables through October 27th has surpassed $54 million in player betting turnover which represents a 30x growth multiple compared to all of September and the total number of player wagers during the period surpassed 675,000 which represents a 5x multiple over the month of September.

In addition the Company is pleased to announce that an additional 3 new operators have been on-boarded and are now live offering Playgon's proprietary live dealer (VegasLoungeTM) platform to their players. Live operator count now totals 23 with a further 11 operator commitments in the pipeline at various stages of integration and testing.

"Player visits and wagering activity continues to increase at an exponential rate," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "Our business is performing to plan and we expect to see non-stop growth as we add Operators and get exposure to their customers. The player analytics and metrics we are seeing validate our strategy and our innovative mobile technology. These are the foundational metrics that will transition into strong revenue growth as we move forward."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:
Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statement also include player wagering activity as a metric to define growth such as player handle or turnover which is defined as the total (gross) amount wagered by players over a period of time. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670062/Playgon-Surpasses-54-Million-In-Bett ...

Playgon Games Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playgon Surpasses $54 Million In Betting Turnover in October and Onboards Three New Operators VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL / OTCQB:PLGNF/ Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Playgon Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Playgon Goes Live with Solid Gaming
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Playgon to Showcase at Global Gaming Expo 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21SWINTT Onboards Three New Operators
Accesswire | Analysen