checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 14:31  |  28   |   |   

Company to Feature its New Electric Vehicle Lineup at Top U.S. Transit Industry Event in OrlandoVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North …

Company to Feature its New Electric Vehicle Lineup at Top U.S. Transit Industry Event in Orlando

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, will attend and showcase its vehicles at the APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO taking place November 8-10 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO is the world's most comprehensive public transportation showcase of technology, products, and services. With attendees and exhibitors from around the globe, the EXPO plays a pivotal role in connecting the U.S. transit industry to what's now and what's next in public transportation.

Vicinity and ABC Companies will jointly exhibit a range of heavy-duty, light-duty and special purpose vehicles.

Vicinity Lightning™ EV

The Vicinity Lightning is a 28 foot shuttle bus designed from the ground up to be a cost effective, user friendly vehicle. The design allows it to fit into any standard garage with no major infrastructural electrical upgrades. Priced at an attractive cost starting at USD$350,000 with seating for up to 24 passengers, the Lightning's onboard charging and in-floor batteries are just some of the unique designs that make the vehicle a clear choice for transit and commercial applications.

VMC Optimal S1 and E1

The VMC Optimal E1 is a Best in Class fully-electric low floor chassis built on the E450 frame, aimed to be an enabler for zero-emission operation of an extensive range of market segments, including commercial trucks and buses, ambulances, recreational vehicles, and fleet trucks. The E1's innovative powertrain system enables more than 125 miles of driving range, 75MPH top speed, 30% gradeability at maximum load-and utilizes high-performance battery systems from Proterra, which have industry-leading energy density, a flexible design to fit within a wide variety of vehicles, and rigorous pack level validation designed for safe and durable vehicle operation.

The VMC low floor cutaway shuttle bus, also built on the E450 chassis, takes full advantage of Optimal-EV's OEM-quality design and engineering to introduce a product that is both C/FMVSS and ADA compliant. Its low-floor design, which is made possible by the innovative packaging of battery-electric propulsion, allows for ultra-low 11" step-in height and quick deployment of an ADA-compliant accessibility ramp without the need for the added complexity of kneeling suspension. A variety of seating and storage configurations ensure the Optimal-EV S1 meets all of the customer's fleet needs.

Seite 1 von 3
Vicinity Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vicinity Motor ?? eure Meinung !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO Company to Feature its New Electric Vehicle Lineup at Top U.S. Transit Industry Event in OrlandoVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:47 UhrVicinity Motor Corp. präsentiert Flaggschiff-Fahrzeuge und neue Partnerschaften auf der TRANSform Conference & EXPO von APTA
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09:43 UhrHeute im Fokus: Vicinity Motor Corp.: Vom grauen "Diesel-Entlein" zum EV-Schwan!
bullvestor | Kommentare
Anzeige
25.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. kündigt Abschluss von garantiertem öffentlichem Angebot im Wert von 17 Mio. USD an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
25.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Closing of US$17 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
22.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. nimmt an CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo teil
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
22.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. To Attend CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. kündigt ein öffentliches Angebot von Stammaktien und Optionsscheinen im Wert von 17 Millionen US$ an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces US$17 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
15.10.21Aktie im Fokus: Der Weg in die Zukunft führt über dieses Unternehmen!
bullvestor | Kommentare
Anzeige
13.10.21Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Electrovaya for Lithium Battery Systems
Accesswire | Analysen