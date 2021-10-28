Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO

Company to Feature its New Electric Vehicle Lineup at Top U.S. Transit Industry Event in OrlandoVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North …

APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO is the world's most comprehensive public transportation showcase of technology, products, and services. With attendees and exhibitors from around the globe, the EXPO plays a pivotal role in connecting the U.S. transit industry to what's now and what's next in public transportation.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, will attend and showcase its vehicles at the APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO taking place November 8-10 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

Vicinity and ABC Companies will jointly exhibit a range of heavy-duty, light-duty and special purpose vehicles.

Vicinity Lightning™ EV

The Vicinity Lightning is a 28 foot shuttle bus designed from the ground up to be a cost effective, user friendly vehicle. The design allows it to fit into any standard garage with no major infrastructural electrical upgrades. Priced at an attractive cost starting at USD$350,000 with seating for up to 24 passengers, the Lightning's onboard charging and in-floor batteries are just some of the unique designs that make the vehicle a clear choice for transit and commercial applications.

VMC Optimal S1 and E1

The VMC Optimal E1 is a Best in Class fully-electric low floor chassis built on the E450 frame, aimed to be an enabler for zero-emission operation of an extensive range of market segments, including commercial trucks and buses, ambulances, recreational vehicles, and fleet trucks. The E1's innovative powertrain system enables more than 125 miles of driving range, 75MPH top speed, 30% gradeability at maximum load-and utilizes high-performance battery systems from Proterra, which have industry-leading energy density, a flexible design to fit within a wide variety of vehicles, and rigorous pack level validation designed for safe and durable vehicle operation.

The VMC low floor cutaway shuttle bus, also built on the E450 chassis, takes full advantage of Optimal-EV's OEM-quality design and engineering to introduce a product that is both C/FMVSS and ADA compliant. Its low-floor design, which is made possible by the innovative packaging of battery-electric propulsion, allows for ultra-low 11" step-in height and quick deployment of an ADA-compliant accessibility ramp without the need for the added complexity of kneeling suspension. A variety of seating and storage configurations ensure the Optimal-EV S1 meets all of the customer's fleet needs.