Trintech Named a Tech Titans' Top 20 Fastest Growing Tech Company

Each year, Tech Titans recognizes a diverse group of technology organizations and leaders who are at the helm of the industry's innovation, transformation, and growth. This year's recognitions highlight the strength and dedication of these teams during a particularly challenging 2020.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trintech , a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that it has been named one of Tech Titans' 20 fastest growing tech companies. The Tech Titans Fast Tech Awards program honors the fastest growing technology companies based on 2018-2020 revenue growth.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again by Tech Titans and to be named one of the top 20 fastest growing companies in Texas alongside so many inspiring and innovative companies," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "I'm tremendously proud of the Trintech team for the true partnership and support we've provided to our clients, and each other, throughout the last eighteen months in particular. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, strategic pivots and unwavering commitment of not just our Texas team but also our global team members."

Trintech is committed to providing world-class, innovative solutions that deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to mid-market and enterprise organizations around the world. For over 35 years, Trintech has driven innovation and automation throughout the Record to Report (R2R) process with solutions that empower finance and accounting teams with purpose-built technology. Trintech's solutions enable those teams to go beyond balancing the workload and eliminating manual work from the reconciliation and close process, to analyzing the data and applying human capital and intelligence to higher value tasks such as problem solving and evolving the business with time that is saved.

Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of additional awards including One of the 10 Fastest Growing Robotic Technology Solution Providers to Watch, One of the 10 Most Valuable SAP® Solution Providers and a top 250 ranking on Inc's 5000 Regionals: Texas 2021 list.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

