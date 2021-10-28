checkAd

SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Will Release Two Versions of Its First National TV Commercial to Appeal to Different Key Demographics

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that it plans to release two versions of their first national TV commercial to appeal to different key demographics, produced under the agreement signed with TVA Media Group (TVA) in August 2021 and that the Company is currently reviewing cuts of both versions.

Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix commented, "We felt to best capture the audience and potential users that we should film commercials with versions of actors of different genders to ultimately showcase the need and benefit of MagixDrive for everyone."

"Ultimately, we want to show both versions to our audience, via our website, so we can observe how, and with who, the different versions resonate. The talented crew at TVA pulled it all together, and was able to do all of this within our set budget and timetable. I really enjoy working with true professionals," concludes Dr. Zink.

TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include https://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to begin airing in November 2021.

The Company's MagixDrive is currently available at the Applied Magix website: https://appliedmagix.com/shop/

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

