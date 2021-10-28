checkAd

Renewal Fuels Inc. (RNWF) Announces Initiation of Florida Hemp Fiber Innovation Project

Autor: Accesswire
Sunshine Hemp subsidiary aims to disrupt textile industry with cottonized hemp production facility, bringing jobs and economic potential to North Florida

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Renewal Fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the "Company") today announces that its subsidiary, Sunshine Hemp Inc. has applied for a planning grant to fund its "Florida Hemp Fiber Innovation Project," a regional industrial hemp processing facility that will "cottonize" hemp for commercial textiles. The Company forecasts that Sunshine Hemp will recognize revenues of approximately $60 million within the first two years of production as it introduces an impactful new industry to the State of Florida.

Recognizing changes in the hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil market and dislocations in the supply chain for farmers in the state, Sunshine Hemp's goal is to create, develop and prove feasibility of a prototype production facility and seed variety testing farm for the early steps of full commercialization of hemp in Florida. This will be a business sector incubator for the state; Sunshine Hemp will not focus on the CBD biomass or CBD components of the market.

"Sunshine Hemp is building a seed-to-sale infrastructure, satisfying the growing demand for sustainable materials and giving a much-needed push to Florida's economy, workforce and farming industry," stated Alka Badshah, CEO of Renewal Fuels. "The goal will be to jump start the development of a regional hemp fiber industry in North Florida using Florida State-approved hemp fiber seed genetics."

Funding, Economic Impact

Sunshine Hemp is working in cooperation with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council and Florida A&M University as part of its submission of a major planning grant to the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA), entitled "Forgotten Coast Coalition - Build Back Better Regional Challenge."

The key to this opportunity - and Sunshine Hemp's portion of the proposal - is to develop a state-of-the-art Hemp Innovation Processing Center in North Florida that will be a viable demonstration center as well as a commercial facility to produce cottonized hemp along with other hemp-based products such as hemp seed oil, hempcrete, hemp protein powder and others.

Phase I funding of the processing facility will cover seed genetics research, fiber processing equipment acquisition, and setup expenses. The funding will enable an industrial hemp processing and manufacturing capability with region-wide impact, which will convert the raw product into cottonized fibers as well as produce other derivatives and products. The EDA planning grant funding will allow Sunshine Hemp to finalize site development, construction plans, and equipment acquisition required by full grant funding in Q1 2022.

