Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine Channel Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that planning is underway by option partner Apogee Minerals (APMI) ("Apogee") for a winter 2022 diamond drilling program at the 6,503 hectare Pine Channel project located 43 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan (the "Property"). Limited drilling has been completed in and around the property area by past operators, which resulted in the successful delineation of mineralization to shallow depths. Potential to test for further continuity at depth is considered to be excellent and details on winter program will be forthcoming.

Apogee Minerals holds the exclusive option from Eagle Plains to acquire an 80% interest in the Property (details following).