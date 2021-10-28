checkAd

Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine Channel Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that planning is underway by option partner Apogee Minerals (APMI) ("Apogee") for a winter 2022 diamond drilling program at the 6,503 hectare …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that planning is underway by option partner Apogee Minerals (APMI) ("Apogee") for a winter 2022 diamond drilling program at the 6,503 hectare Pine Channel project located 43 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan (the "Property"). Limited drilling has been completed in and around the property area by past operators, which resulted in the successful delineation of mineralization to shallow depths. Potential to test for further continuity at depth is considered to be excellent and details on winter program will be forthcoming.

Apogee Minerals holds the exclusive option from Eagle Plains to acquire an 80% interest in the Property (details following).

See Pine Channel Project Map here

Pine Channel Gold Property Summary

The Pine Channel Property consists of 28 mineral dispositions covering 6,503 hectares located approximately 43 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The Property can be accessed year-round by float- or ski-equipped aircraft from Stony Rapids or Fort MacMurray, AB. The eastern and northern part of the property is transected by a high voltage powerline. Most geological fieldwork is limited to late May to October but other operations such as geophysical surveys and diamond drilling can be completed year-round.

Highlights from documented historical work include:

  • North Norite Bay (SMDI 2183): 407.96 g/t (14.39 oz/T) Au over 0.5 m (historical drill hole)
  • ELA (SMDI 1574): 39.96 g/t (1.41 oz/t) Au over 0.55 m (historical drill hole)
  • Holes G-1 and G-3 (SMDI 2329): 3.20 g/t Au over 1.0 m (historical drill hole)
  • Occurrence No. 6/Occurrence No. 8 (SMDI 1581): 90.6 g/t (3.20 oz/T) Au over 0.2 m (historical trench sample)
  • Cole Lake Ni-Cu (SMDI 1583): 0.45% Ni over 7.0 m (historical drill hole), 6.2 g/t Au, 0.01% Ni and 0.06% Cu over 3.0 m (historical trench sample)

The main deposit type that is being explored for at Pine Channel is structurally controlled vein-quartz (lode) gold deposits. Mineral occurrences on the Pine Channel Property contain predominantly gold, with some base metal occurrences. Within the Pine Channel tenures there are eighteen historical showings reported by the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI).

