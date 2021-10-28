Empower Clinics Provides Update on Sale and Discontinuation of Cannabis Related Assets

Portland Clinic Scheduled to Close and Updated LOI Completed for Sale of Sun Valley HealthVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare …

Portland Clinic Scheduled to Close and Updated LOI Completed for Sale of Sun Valley Health

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is providing an update on its efforts to divest from the Company's legacy cannabis assets. Empower remains committed to entirely focusing its corporate priorities and expenditures on its integrated healthcare business.

Negotiations continue with Andrea Klein and Dustin Klein (together the "Kleins") regarding the 100% sale of Sun Valley Certification Holdings, LLC and all subsidiaries thereof (together "Sun Valley"). The terms of the previously announced non-binding term sheet have been updated in the form of a new Letter of Intent ("LOI") to proceed to a definitive agreement within 30 days. Under the new terms, it is proposed that Sun Valley will be acquired in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Empower and payment of the balance of prepaid rent for one of the clinic locations in Mesa, AZ.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of all necessary approvals. If such conditions are not satisfied it is possible that the proposed transaction will not be completed on the terms set forth herein or at all.

The Company is also moving to formally close its Portland clinic operations as of October 31st 2021. This closure and the formal sale of the cannabis related assets will enable the Company to robustly embrace its integrative healthcare business model through pharmacy partnerships, healthcare clinics, Kai Medical Laboratory, Kai Care tesing and MediSure diabetic and medical device management solutions.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.