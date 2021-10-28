MZ North America Partners with Enzo Advisors for Industry-Leading ESG Advisory and Technology Services

Partnership Offers Comprehensive ESG Expertise and Strategy with Enzo Advisors' ‘Beyond the SCOPE™' integrated climate strategy framework and MZ's ‘ESGiQ™' Software and Advisory Services to Deliver a Holistic Solution for Corporations and …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced a partnership agreement with Enzo Advisors™, global sustainability consulting firm, to add its "Beyond the SCOPE™" integrated climate strategy framework focusing on Net Zero and decarbonization strategy analysis, to MZ's suite of ESG software and advisory services.

Enzo Advisors is a female and minority-led global sustainability consulting firm that helps companies build best-in-class sustainable business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors to integrate ESG frameworks across their investment processes. Enzo Advisors' Beyond the SCOPE™ framework provides a transparent, credible, and accurate process from data collection through implementation and reporting to help prepare companies for the climate risk disclosures ahead, while also helping investors assess climate risk exposure across their portfolios in both public and private markets.

MZ's ESGiQ™ software platform and advisory service is designed specifically to customize Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) reporting for private and public companies, as well as ESG focused funds. The new partnership employs the depth of ESG experience, products and services offered by both teams to offer a complete ESG solution.

"With mandatory ESG reporting on the horizon and the rapid evolution of ESG importance to the capital markets, we saw a unique partnership opportunity with Enzo Advisors, who we knew to be experts in decarbonization, climate change science, finance, operations and strategy," said Ted Haberfield, Chairman and President of MZ. "Our current ESG practice found that companies are facing a number of key issues with decarbonization strategy analysis, accurate carbon footprint calculations, integrating financial and greenhouse gas emissions data and transparent reporting. Enzo Advisor's Beyond the SCOPE™ framework helps clients build a credible plan with complete transparency to achieve net zero. In partnership with Enzo Advisors, we are able deliver solutions to these challenges that can be integrated with our proprietary ESGiQ™ software and advisory practice."