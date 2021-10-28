Stratec 9-Month Adjusted EBIT EUR 48.8 Million vs. Estimate EUR 46.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Stratec 9-month revenue EUR 225.4 million vs. estimate EUR 219 million.9-Month adjusted EBIT margin 21.6%Outlook FY revenue growth 16%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 19-20%
- (PLX AI) – Stratec 9-month revenue EUR 225.4 million vs. estimate EUR 219 million.
- 9-Month adjusted EBIT margin 21.6%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 16%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 19-20%
