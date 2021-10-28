Volcon Releases Fully Customizable Rider App to Bring the Grunt Motorcycle Experience to Life

APPLE IOS AND ANDROID DEVICES NOW SERVE AS CUSTOMIZABLE, DIGITAL DASHBOARD FOR VOLCON'S FIRST ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLEAUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, …

APPLE IOS AND ANDROID DEVICES NOW SERVE AS CUSTOMIZABLE, DIGITAL DASHBOARD FOR VOLCON'S FIRST ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the Phase I release of its highly anticipated mobile app for Apple iOS and Android devices. Phase I includes a three screen-mode showcasing a customizable riding dashboard, statistical data about the motorcycle, or a detailed terrain map showing elevation changes. Grunt owners may now attach their phones directly to their motorcycle to use the app as the digital dashboard or delve into the other functionalities to enhance their riding experience.