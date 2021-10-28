checkAd

Volcon Releases Fully Customizable Rider App to Bring the Grunt Motorcycle Experience to Life

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 15:17  |  30   |   |   

APPLE IOS AND ANDROID DEVICES NOW SERVE AS CUSTOMIZABLE, DIGITAL DASHBOARD FOR VOLCON'S FIRST ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the Phase I release of its highly anticipated mobile app for Apple iOS and Android devices. Phase I includes a three screen-mode showcasing a customizable riding dashboard, statistical data about the motorcycle, or a detailed terrain map showing elevation changes. Grunt owners may now attach their phones directly to their motorcycle to use the app as the digital dashboard or delve into the other functionalities to enhance their riding experience.

Future Volcon app rollouts are expected to include:

  • Parental Controls:
    • Geo-fencing for children to ride in that disables the vehicle beyond a certain designated boundary
    • Speed control
    • Spill and crash detection
  • Volcon Off-Road Community:
    • Discover new places to ride
    • Record and share your experiences
    • Share photos and videos
    • Connect with other Volcon owners
  • Integrated navigation
  • Linking of multiple vehicles to one app user interface
  • Live over-the-air (OTA) software updates
  • Integration into all forthcoming vehicles, including the Runt, Stag and Beast.

View the Volcon App in Action Here => https://www.volcon.com/app

The Volcon app released today will allow a rider's phone to display a wealth of information including speed, motor RPMs, battery state of charge, current drive mode, and even a compass to keep the adventure headed in the right direction. Connected via Bluetooth to the proprietary onboard Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), the motorcycle pushes live or archived information from the bike to the app. A rider's mobile phone can be easily secured to the Grunt via commonly available aftermarket accessories and can be controlled by a built-in D-Pad (directional thumb-controlled pad) on the Grunt motorcycle. This allows the build-out of entire workflows in the app accessible via just the D-Pad while riding.

