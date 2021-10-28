Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces the Company’s Collaboration with the Jim Jones, Christmas Song Set to Launch December as an NFT, On-Boards the Hot Trending Artist, Capella Grey as a Feature Singer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC PINK:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce and detail the official launch of …

The Company signed an exclusive agreement with Jim Jones, to deliver a Xmas Song this December and set to release directly to its fan base off the Company website, www.tokentunz.com as an NFT. The song to include an NFT revenue participation for 7,000 owners of the NFTs based on the Streaming and Publishing revenue for the life of the song, a first ever offering, has engaged Capella Grey as a singer on the project.

Capella Grey recently went Gold December 18th on his recent record "Gyalis" a single released by Capital Records, which is continuing to gain record sales trending towards Platinum. Jim Jones, a true Hip Hop Icon, and Industry Mogul, and leading Crypto businessman and his management, is assembling a top team of artists to complete the single for this Christmas Season.

Image Protect CEO, Lawrence Adams, "We are extremely excited about being first to market by delivering an NFT of a Record single by a major Artist with streaming and Publishing revenues sent directly to the NFT holder. To be Partnering with Jim Jones at our launch, is an honor, and to have enlisted such a hot new artist, Capella Grey, we couldn't be happier on the progress of the project thus far."

Per the Industry Blog, CoinTelegraph, With or without the buzz, one of the most powerful and overlooked impacts of NFTs is on the music industry. NFTs have the power to change the game for independent artists by providing a new way to earn an income (while connecting with fans), and this kind of change has been long overdue.

About Image Protect

Image Protect (IMTL) is a media company with a Platform in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets. Their unique digital asset library and proprietary technology was developed by company subsidiary Fotofy. The Company owns and operates www.legendNFTs.io which is an auction for NFTs of Hip Hop Artist and major Sports figures. Recently Company launched Tokentunz.com a website for Music NFTs. The Company is a tech and Media company that brings Fans and Artist close and allows interaction and provides a platform and makes revenue in the process.

