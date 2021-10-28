Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Aurubis FY Operating Pretax Profit EUR 353 Million, Significantly Above Guidance Range (PLX AI) – Aurubis FY operating pretax profit EUR 353 million.The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of EUR 270 - 330 million operating EBT for the fiscal year



