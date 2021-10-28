checkAd

Aurubis FY Operating Pretax Profit EUR 353 Million, Significantly Above Guidance Range

(PLX AI) – Aurubis FY operating pretax profit EUR 353 million.The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of EUR 270 - 330 million operating EBT for the fiscal year

  • (PLX AI) – Aurubis FY operating pretax profit EUR 353 million.
  • The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of EUR 270 - 330 million operating EBT for the fiscal year
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:42 UhrAurubis übertrifft eigene Prognose
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:18 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Vorläufige Zahlen: Aurubis mit dem besten Ergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:18 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Preliminary figures: Aurubis achieves best result in company history
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15:54 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG übertrifft Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:54 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds forecast for fiscal year 2020/21
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Software-Aktien gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.10.21Aurubis erhöht Umweltschutz in Hamburg
4investors | Kommentare
20.10.21ROUNDUP: Aurubis filtert Feinstaub zu bis zu 70 Prozent aus der Luft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis nimmt größte Umweltschutzanlage in Hamburg seit den 1980er-Jahren in Betrieb
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis commissions largest environmental protection installation in Hamburg since the 1980s
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten