Aurubis FY Operating Pretax Profit EUR 353 Million, Significantly Above Guidance Range
(PLX AI) – Aurubis FY operating pretax profit EUR 353 million.The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of EUR 270 - 330 million operating EBT for the fiscal year
