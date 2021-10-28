checkAd

IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 16:15  |  35   |   |   

Company Enjoys Most Successful Year on Record

Marked Increase in Revenue and Growing Technology Portfolio

Sponsorship of a Phase I Clinical Trial

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (OTCQB:IQAIF) (LSE:IQAI), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms, released a letter to shareholders from Director Michael Schmainda. The entire letter follows:

Dear Shareholders:

The intent of this inaugural quarterly letter is to share our optimism with our shareholders and to help underscore the tremendous progress and potential of our company.

2021 has already proven to be our busiest and most successful year on record. The marked increase in revenue, our growing technology portfolio, our advancement of new products and platforms, and our sponsorship of a Phase I clinical trial drive our strategy to build upon the momentum gained during this banner year. Our listing on the OTCQB: IQAIF, which provides direct access for U.S. investors, is another key milestone that positions us to achieve our goals as we head into 2022. Likewise, our Depository Trust Company (DTC) application, which is in process, will provide clearing and settlement efficiencies between custodian banks and broker-dealers. We are also accelerating product development with the expansion of our software team. A senior software engineer with artificial intelligence (AI) experience will join us as a fulltime employee on November 8th.

Year-to-date revenues have more than doubled, driven primarily by the continued adoption of IB Clinic - container edition (IB Clinic), and the continued funding from awarded grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). IB Clinic provides seamless integration of fully automated processing of our clinically validated software platforms. While ideally suited for large, high-volume brain cancer centers, IB Clinic can be easily adopted by hospitals and diagnostic imaging chains of any size. The growing market acceptance of our automated applications has intensified our focus on the continued development and enhancement of IB Clinic. Automation has the obvious benefit of off-loading busy radiologists and technologists, and the quantitative output provides healthcare systems with consistency that improves efficiency in study interpretation and longitudinal comparisons. We are proud to be the only company that can offer quantitative magnetic resonance (MR) imaging software that answers the most frequently asked question in neuro oncology today: "is the enhancing region tumor or is it treatment effect?". Our pipeline is healthy, with two additional National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers undergoing trial evaluations of IB Clinic.

01.10.21Published Neurosurgery Case Report Underscores Clinical Value of IB Software
Accesswire | Analysen