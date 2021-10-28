27th Annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital Executes its Pivotal Role in Facilitating the Flow of Global Life Science Deals

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The highly anticipated 27th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event, held October 25-28 in a fully digital format, wrapped up today with 2,941 attendees from 1,686 companies and 55 …

The event was produced by EBD Group in collaboration with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and endorsed by many sponsors and supporters of the life science industry.

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The highly anticipated 27th annual BIO-Europe (R) global life sciences partnering event, held October 25-28 in a fully digital format, wrapped up today with 2,941 attendees from 1,686 companies and 55 countries, engaging in 15,000+ one-to-one partnering meetings.

"Whether in a digital environment or face-to-face, our mission is to continue to connect the international life science community across more than 60 nations. It is crucial to ensure continued deal flow and drive the innovation that could ultimately improve healthcare globally. The collaboration between pharma and biotech confirms exactly the vision of EBD Group's event which began bringing pharma and biotech companies together in the early 1990s and continues until now" said Pam Putz, Managing Director at EBD Group.

The event program highlighted a wide range of topics including gene therapy, RNA, neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, women's unmet medical needs, oncology, autoimmune diseases, COVID-19 measures and vaccine development, as well as datasharing for collaboration.

In 2022 BIO-Europe will be held in Leipzig, Germany October 24-26, 2022. This will be the first face-to-face edition of the event since 2019.

"We are more than honoured to host BIO-Europe 2022 in Leipzig" said André Hofmann, CEO of biosaxony Management GmbH. "The biosaxony Cluster has made impressive progress since BIO-Europe's last stop over here - it's definitely worth a visit!" Saxony has invested more than one billion euros into developing the region into a very special and, above all, an exceptionally dynamic life sciences location. More than 300 commercial enterprises and 30 research institutions with about 200 workgroups and 15,500 employees from 40 countries are working on innovative solutions for human health here today.

This emerging life science region, in the heart of Germany, will provide access to new business opportunities that have yet been discovered.

We look forward to seeing many of you next year in Leipzig!



EVENT DETAILS:

BIO-Europe produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, in collaboration with Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

To join the conversation:

Visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

Follow: @EBDGroup #BIOEurope

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio (R) Partnering Forum, Startup Springboard, Therapeutic Area Partnerships, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life sciences industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Simone Neeten

MC Services AG

+49-211-529252-101

simone.neeten@mc-services.eu

Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com

SOURCE: EBD Group

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: