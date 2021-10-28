Instadose Pharma Corp and the Future of Medicinal Cannabis

Instadose Pharma Corp speaks to the potential impact of the growing global market for Medicinal Cannabis and the benefits for the developing world.CHESAPEAK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp (Formerly Mikrocoze) is very …

CHESAPEAK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp (Formerly Mikrocoze) is very happy to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) ("Instadose Canada", "Instadose" or the "Company"), a global wholesale cannabinoid company, will be speaking at Future Cannabis Strategies Europe in London, UK, January 2022. The Company will be focusing on the topic of the development and evolution of the global wholesale Cannabis market and the potential impact and benefits that it may have on the developing world.

"The commoditization of Cannabis will have a huge impact on countries where it can be grown outdoors, particularly in the developing world. The hope is that these counties will benefit from the development of a global market for Medicinal Cannabis. Food and water security, as well as, the environment and climate change, are global issues and Medicinal Cannabis could be central to the story as a green renewable resource." said Chairman Grant F. Sanders.

Instadose Pharma Corp Canada participated in a similar virtual conference held by Future Cannabis Strategies North America August 18, 2021 where they spoke on the topic "Evergreen Everlasting" which can be viewed here www.instadosepharma.com/news-media/ever-green-and-ever-lasting

About Instadose Canada

Instadose is seeking to create a large commercial outdoor growing, cultivation, production and global distribution platform for Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil (the "Global Distribution Platform"). Instadose endeavors to utilize the Global Distribution Platform to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale marketplace capable of providing pharmaceutical industry companies with large, sustainable, consistent, diverse, and low-cost supplies of high-quality medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil for use in bulk as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Instadose's Global Distribution Platform spans five (5) world continents to date, including Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Within each continent, Instadose is establishing operational subsidiaries and joint venture partnerships to secure access to government-issued licenses and permits in countries including The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Portuguese Republic, the Republic of India, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada, each seeking to increase their level of participation within the global Medicinal Cannabis industry.