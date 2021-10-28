Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Receives Proceeds of $525,000 From Exercise Of Warrants

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) today announced that, it has received proceeds of Cdn. $525,000 as a result of the exercise of approximately …

The exercise price of the warrants was $0.18 and 100% of the warrants have been exercised. "This infusion of equity indicates that investors are confident in the future of NMI. We have an exciting few months ahead with continued rapid acceleration of our Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Dysprosium-Terbium Project with our joint-venture partner JOGMEC as well as continued efforts on our 95% owned gold, tantalum and niobium projects." said Darrin Campbell, President of NMI.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) today announced that, it has received proceeds of Cdn. $525,000 as a result of the exercise of approximately 2.9 million previously issued common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercises for general working capital purposes. The warrants were issued in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement offering of units completed in April 2020 and were set to expire on October 28, 2021.

About Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and the JV

JOGMEC is a Japanese government independent administrative agency which among other things seeks to secure stable resource supplies for Japan. JOGMEC has a strong reputation as a long term, strategic partner in mineral projects globally. The mandated areas of responsibilities within JOGMEC relate to oil and natural gas, metals, coal and geothermal energy. JOGMEC facilitates opportunities with Japanese private companies to secure supplies of natural resources for the benefit of the country's economic development.

Rare earths are of critical importance to Japanese industrial interests and JOGMEC has extensive experience with all aspects of the sector. JOGMEC provided Lynas with US$250,000,000 in loans and equity in 2011 to ensure supplies of the Light Rare Earths metals suite to the Japanese industry.

The Company currently owns a 95% interest in the Lofdal project with the remaining 5% held for the benefit of historically disadvantaged Namibians. The terms of the JOGMEC joint venture agreement with the Company stipulate that JOGMEC provides $3,000,000 in Term 1 and $7,000,000 in Term 2 to earn a 40% interest in the Lofdal project. Term 3 calls for a further $10,000,000 of expenditures to earn an additional 10% interest. JOGMEC can also purchase another 1% for $5,000,000 and has first right of refusal to fully fund the project through to commercial production and to purchase all production at market prices. The collective interests of NMI and historically disadvantaged Namibians cannot be diluted below a 26% carried working interest upon payment of $5,000,000 to JOGMEC for the dilution protection. The JV Agreement is structured such that no NMI equity will be issued and it is totally non-dilutive to NMI shareholders. To date, JOGMEC, has funded Term 1 and 2 expenditures totaling $6,600,000.