BW Offshore to Sell 7.8% Stake in BW Energy
(PLX AI) – BW Offshore announces potential block sale of existing shares in BW Energy Limited.BW Offshore is contemplating selling 20,000,000 shares in BWE, of 7.8% of shares outstanding, through accelerated bookbuildingBW Offshore currently holds …
- (PLX AI) – BW Offshore announces potential block sale of existing shares in BW Energy Limited.
- BW Offshore is contemplating selling 20,000,000 shares in BWE, of 7.8% of shares outstanding, through accelerated bookbuilding
- BW Offshore currently holds 35.2% of BW Energy
