Xvivo to Buy Star Teams; Issues New Shares for SEK 250 Million
- (PLX AI) – Xvivo has entered into an agreement to acquire the US organ recovery company Star Teams and finances the acquisition through a private placement of new shares.
- Xvivo to buy Star Teams for USD 12.61 million
- Xvivo new share issue of approximately SEK 250 million
