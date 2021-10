Xvivo to Buy Star Teams; Issues New Shares for SEK 250 Million Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 17:31 | | 17 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 17:31 | (PLX AI) – Xvivo has entered into an agreement to acquire the US organ recovery company Star Teams and finances the acquisition through a private placement of new shares.Xvivo to buy Star Teams for USD 12.61 millionXvivo new share issue of … (PLX AI) – Xvivo has entered into an agreement to acquire the US organ recovery company Star Teams and finances the acquisition through a private placement of new shares.Xvivo to buy Star Teams for USD 12.61 millionXvivo new share issue of … (PLX AI) – Xvivo has entered into an agreement to acquire the US organ recovery company Star Teams and finances the acquisition through a private placement of new shares.

Xvivo to buy Star Teams for USD 12.61 million

Xvivo new share issue of approximately SEK 250 million



Xvivo Perfusion Aktie





