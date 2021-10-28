checkAd

Wacker Neuson Raises FY EBIT Margin Outlook to 9.3-9.7% from 8.75-9.5% Previously

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Wacker Neuson raised its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 as a whole. The revenue range is now set at EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,825 million and the EBIT margin corridor at 9.3 to 9.7 percent (previous revenue guidance between EUR …

  • (PLX AI) – Wacker Neuson raised its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 as a whole.
  • The revenue range is now set at EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,825 million and the EBIT margin corridor at 9.3 to 9.7 percent (previous revenue guidance between EUR 1,750 and 1,800 million; previous EBIT margin guidance between 8.75 and 9.50 percent)
  • Given that material reserves across the Group and its supply chains have now been depleted, the Executive Board anticipates a more pronounced impact from production outages and rising costs for raw materials, components and shipping in the fourth quarter
