checkAd

Salzgitter 9-Month Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 18:01  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more …

  • (PLX AI) – Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.
  • 9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 million
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)
  • Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more than € 9 billion (unchanged)
  • All segments lifted their results in comparison with the previous quarter
  • The main drivers were once again the Strip Steel and Trading business units
Salzgitter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salzgitter 9-Month Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged (PLX AI) – Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
AB Inbev Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY EBITDA Growth 10-12%
Beiersdorf 9-Month Sales in Line with Expectations; Sees Growth 8-10% for 2021
Telecom Italia 9-Month Organic EBITDA EUR 4.9 Billion; Guidance Updated
Upwork Q3 Earnings Above Estimates; Sees Q4 Revenue $130-132 Million, EPS Loss
Protector Forsikiring Q3 Net Income NOK 125.1 Million
Uponor Drops 13% as Supply Chain Issues Cause Big Earnings Miss
Ford Q3 Profit Nearly Double Estimates; Outlook Raised
EMS Chemie 9-Month Revenue CHF 1,691 Million; Guidance Unchanged
Rheinmetall Gets Low Double-Digit Million Euro Helicopter Simulator Contract
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:59 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern setzt starkes Geschäftsjahr fort und bestätigt Prognose
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:59 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group maintains its strong performance in the financial year and confirms guidance
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax gibt nach - Verluste bei SAP belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax findet den Weg ins Plus - Software-Aktien gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Software-Aktien gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +53 % Buchgewinn, 4 to-dos: Ein Nachkauf, ein Ziel, eine Änderung der Einschätzung und ein Stop
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
13.10.21ANALYSE/JPMorgan: Erwartungen an Stahlkocher bereits hoch - Salzgitter abgestuft
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
13.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax kann sich knapp behaupten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Salzgitter auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 34 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
13.10.21JPMORGAN stuft SALZGITTER AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere