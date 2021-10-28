Salzgitter 9-Month Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.
- 9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 million
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)
- Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more than € 9 billion (unchanged)
- All segments lifted their results in comparison with the previous quarter
- The main drivers were once again the Strip Steel and Trading business units
