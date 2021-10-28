Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Salzgitter 9-Month Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged (PLX AI) – Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more …



