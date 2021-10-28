Gecina Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged; Sees Improvement in 2022 and 2023 Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 17:59 | | 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 17:59 | (PLX AI) – Gecina gross rental income of €461.8m at end-September, stable like-for-like.Gecina Improvement in performance expected for 2022 and 2023Gecina 2021 recurrent net income still expected to be €5.3 per shareOccupancy rates currently … (PLX AI) – Gecina gross rental income of €461.8m at end-September, stable like-for-like.Gecina Improvement in performance expected for 2022 and 2023Gecina 2021 recurrent net income still expected to be €5.3 per shareOccupancy rates currently … (PLX AI) – Gecina gross rental income of €461.8m at end-September, stable like-for-like.

Gecina Improvement in performance expected for 2022 and 2023

Gecina 2021 recurrent net income still expected to be €5.3 per share

Occupancy rates currently normalizing and indexation expected to normalize, with the benefits to be gradually seen in 2022 and 2023

Still significant reversion potential that is continuing to be secured in Paris, company says

17 buildings to be delivered from 2021 to 2024

Additional IFRS rental potential of around €120m to €130m for the committed pipeline and the controlled and certain pipeline

Group’s recurrent net income per share will be trending up over the coming years, company says



