Valeo Q3 Sales Fall 10% to EUR 3,964 Million; EBITDA Margin Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previouslyAftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up …

  • (PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.
  • Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previously
  • Aftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up 18% in the third quarter
  • Automotive production up 11% over the first nine months despite an 18% contraction in the third quarter
DatumTitel
21.10.21BARCLAYS stuft VALEO auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.10.21RBC stuft VALEO auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
08.10.21UBS stuft VALEO auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.10.21BERENBERG stuft VALEO auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft VALEO auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere