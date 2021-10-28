Valeo Q3 Sales Fall 10% to EUR 3,964 Million; EBITDA Margin Outlook Raised Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 18:02 | | 13 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 18:02 | (PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previouslyAftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up … (PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previouslyAftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up … (PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.

Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previously

Aftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up 18% in the third quarter

Automotive production up 11% over the first nine months despite an 18% contraction in the third quarter Valeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Valeo Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer