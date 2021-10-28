Valeo Q3 Sales Fall 10% to EUR 3,964 Million; EBITDA Margin Outlook Raised
(PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previouslyAftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up …
(PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previouslyAftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up …
- (PLX AI) – Valeo Q3 revenue EUR 3,964 million, down 10%.
- Tightening of 2021 EBITDA margin objective to upper end of range at 13.0% to 13.4%, compared with 12.8% to 13.4% previously
- Aftermarket business sales up1 26% over the first nine months and up 18% in the third quarter
- Automotive production up 11% over the first nine months despite an 18% contraction in the third quarter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare