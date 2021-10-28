Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previouslyNew profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previouslyGuidance cut is due to continued significant and …



