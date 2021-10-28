checkAd

Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 19:01  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previouslyNew profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previouslyGuidance cut is due to continued significant and …

  • (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously
  • New profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previously
  • Guidance cut is due to continued significant and steep price increases on energy and natural gas in particular across the group’s markets
  • Despite the efforts initiated to adjust the group’s sales prices, the expected adjustments will be completed with delay due to the duration of existing customer agreements
Broedrene Hartmann Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previouslyNew profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previouslyGuidance cut is due to continued significant and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AB Inbev Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY EBITDA Growth 10-12%
Beiersdorf 9-Month Sales in Line with Expectations; Sees Growth 8-10% for 2021
Telecom Italia 9-Month Organic EBITDA EUR 4.9 Billion; Guidance Updated
Protector Forsikiring Q3 Net Income NOK 125.1 Million
Upwork Q3 Earnings Above Estimates; Sees Q4 Revenue $130-132 Million, EPS Loss
EMS Chemie 9-Month Revenue CHF 1,691 Million; Guidance Unchanged
Uponor Drops 13% as Supply Chain Issues Cause Big Earnings Miss
Ford Q3 Profit Nearly Double Estimates; Outlook Raised
BHG Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 164.5 Million vs. Estimate SEK 197 Million
Rheinmetall Gets Low Double-Digit Million Euro Helicopter Simulator Contract
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Hartmann Jumps 5% After Carnegie Initiates Coverage with Buy
PLX AI | Analysen