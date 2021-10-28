374Water Appoints a New Board Member

Terry Merrell Joins Board of DirectorsDURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Terry Merrell has been appointed to the company's Board of …

Mr. Merrell has nearly 40 years of experience successfully managing and recycling biosolids as the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Merrell Bros, one of the largest biosolids management companies in North America. Merrell Bros is a strategic partner of 374Water. Its subsidiary, Merrell Bros. Fabrication, Inc. (MBF), will manufacture and service AirSCWO Nix systems throughout the United States and Canada.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) , a cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Terry Merrell has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

"Terry Merrell is a leader in the wastewater industry. He has been serving many of the same customers 374Water has in its pipeline. Terry will be an excellent addition to our board of directors," says 374Water, Inc. CEO Kobe Nagar.

"We saw early on that supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) may change how waste is managed," Merrell says."Our commitment, investment, and execution are part of our corporate culture to make the world itself a better place. I am excited to be appointed as a member of the 374Water Board of Directors."

AirSCWO is a revolutionary physical-thermal process that converts waste to water, energy, and minerals while eliminating "Forever Chemicals" (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants-a true paradigm shift in how the world treats waste.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. (SCWO), is a US-based cleantech and social impact company offering a disruptive technology that addresses imminent environmental pollution challenges. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management and pollution control that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals .

