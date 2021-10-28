checkAd

374Water Appoints a New Board Member

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 19:25  |  18   |   |   

Terry Merrell Joins Board of DirectorsDURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Terry Merrell has been appointed to the company's Board of …

Terry Merrell Joins Board of Directors

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Terry Merrell has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Merrell has nearly 40 years of experience successfully managing and recycling biosolids as the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Merrell Bros, one of the largest biosolids management companies in North America. Merrell Bros is a strategic partner of 374Water. Its subsidiary, Merrell Bros. Fabrication, Inc. (MBF), will manufacture and service AirSCWO Nix systems throughout the United States and Canada.

"Terry Merrell is a leader in the wastewater industry. He has been serving many of the same customers 374Water has in its pipeline. Terry will be an excellent addition to our board of directors," says 374Water, Inc. CEO Kobe Nagar.

"We saw early on that supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) may change how waste is managed," Merrell says."Our commitment, investment, and execution are part of our corporate culture to make the world itself a better place. I am excited to be appointed as a member of the 374Water Board of Directors."

AirSCWO is a revolutionary physical-thermal process that converts waste to water, energy, and minerals while eliminating "Forever Chemicals" (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants-a true paradigm shift in how the world treats waste.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. (SCWO), is a US-based cleantech and social impact company offering a disruptive technology that addresses imminent environmental pollution challenges. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management and pollution control that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

CONTACT: Mr. Richard Davis ir@374Water.com, (786) 412-7015

Related Links: www.374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670199/374Water-Appoints-a-New-Board-Member

374Water Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

374Water Appoints a New Board Member Terry Merrell Joins Board of DirectorsDURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Terry Merrell has been appointed to the company's Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement
Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
Generation Income Properties Announces Commitment For $25 Million Master Credit Facility With ...
Genoil Signs an Agreement in Saudi Arabia To Build a Super Upgrading Complex and Also Signs ...
Engine Gaming & Media Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.10.21374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21374Water Hits the Road to Promote Its Innovative Pollution Elimination Technology at Major Industry Events
Accesswire | Analysen