Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince George B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") reported on April 20, 2021 it had expanded its footprint in the Rocky Mountain Rare-Earth Metals Belt. The Company entered into an agreement to purchase two claim groups, located approximately 85km NE of Prince George, B.C. The Wicheeda North property is located 5km northeast from Defence Metals Wicheeda Rare Earth (REE) Project which has an indicated mineral resource of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Elements) and an inferred mineral resource of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90 LREO (https://defensemetals.com/project/). Defence Metals just announced a second drill was being mobilized to expediate their resource expansion. Marvel and through Power One Resources one of our equity holdings we control one of the largest land packages adjacent to Defence Metals ground.

Karim Rayani, President Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Geophysical studies show the Wicheeda North shares similar geology and structures as our neighbor Defence Metals. Defence is aggressively working to expand their resource - we are well positioned in the area and look forward to commencing our inaugural exploration program once we have reviewed all our newly acquired datasets. Our exploration plans include new high-resolution aeromagnetic surveys and to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms to assist with the prioritization of target areas. We are thrilled to be involved in the REE sector, including what I like to call Space Metals. This further solidifies Marvel as a multi-commodity resource company."

The Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit, held by Defense Metals Corp., is host to an indicated resource of 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90% LREO, using a cut-off grade of 1.5% total metal (see "Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, Canada" with an Effective Date of June 27th, 2020). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal properties (i.e. the Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (i.e. Wicheeda North).