checkAd

Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince George B.C.

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 19:50  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") reported on April 20, 2021 it had expanded its footprint in the Rocky Mountain Rare-Earth Metals Belt. The Company …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") reported on April 20, 2021 it had expanded its footprint in the Rocky Mountain Rare-Earth Metals Belt. The Company entered into an agreement to purchase two claim groups, located approximately 85km NE of Prince George, B.C. The Wicheeda North property is located 5km northeast from Defence Metals Wicheeda Rare Earth (REE) Project which has an indicated mineral resource of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Elements) and an inferred mineral resource of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90 LREO (https://defensemetals.com/project/). Defence Metals just announced a second drill was being mobilized to expediate their resource expansion. Marvel and through Power One Resources one of our equity holdings we control one of the largest land packages adjacent to Defence Metals ground.

Karim Rayani, President Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Geophysical studies show the Wicheeda North shares similar geology and structures as our neighbor Defence Metals. Defence is aggressively working to expand their resource - we are well positioned in the area and look forward to commencing our inaugural exploration program once we have reviewed all our newly acquired datasets. Our exploration plans include new high-resolution aeromagnetic surveys and to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms to assist with the prioritization of target areas. We are thrilled to be involved in the REE sector, including what I like to call Space Metals. This further solidifies Marvel as a multi-commodity resource company."

The Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit, held by Defense Metals Corp., is host to an indicated resource of 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90% LREO, using a cut-off grade of 1.5% total metal (see "Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, Canada" with an Effective Date of June 27th, 2020). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal properties (i.e. the Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (i.e. Wicheeda North).

Seite 1 von 4


Marvel Discovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince George B.C. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") reported on April 20, 2021 it had expanded its footprint in the Rocky Mountain Rare-Earth Metals Belt. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement
Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Generation Income Properties Announces Commitment For $25 Million Master Credit Facility With ...
Genoil Signs an Agreement in Saudi Arabia To Build a Super Upgrading Complex and Also Signs ...
Engine Gaming & Media Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...