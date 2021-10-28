Xvivo Sold Shares at SEK 335 to Raise SEK 250 Million
(PLX AI) – Xvivo Perfusion has carried out a directed share issue of 746,269 shares at a subscription price of SEK 335 per share.Xvivo closed at SEK 335.50 on Thursday
