Xvivo Sold Shares at SEK 335 to Raise SEK 250 Million (PLX AI) – Xvivo Perfusion has carried out a directed share issue of 746,269 shares at a subscription price of SEK 335 per share.Xvivo closed at SEK 335.50 on Thursday



