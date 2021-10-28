Eastman Chemical Posts Q3 Record Revenue, but Adj. EBIT Misses Consensus
(PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q3 revenue USD 2,720 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 445 million vs. estimate USD 450 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.46CEO says revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting …
(PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q3 revenue USD 2,720 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 445 million vs. estimate USD 450 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.46CEO says revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting …
- (PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q3 revenue USD 2,720 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 445 million vs. estimate USD 450 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.46
- CEO says revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting the impact of our innovation and market development initiatives and continued solid underlying demand across most end markets
- Says expect full-year free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare