Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Posts Q3 Record Revenue, but Adj. EBIT Misses Consensus (PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q3 revenue USD 2,720 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 445 million vs. estimate USD 450 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.46CEO says revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting …



