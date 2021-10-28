checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Website:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldcom/mediafram ...

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 9, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722589.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669283/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Ear ...

