Scorpio Gold Cash Conservation - Shares Issued to Debenture Holders

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of common shares at $0.0964 per share as announced on October 20, 2021. Having now received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company on October 26, 2021, issued a total of 4,579,083 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of $441,424 (US$357,226).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock,
Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lock
Tel: (604) 889-2543
Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone
Tel: (416) 881-5154
Email: ir@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670250/Scorpio-Gold-Cash-Conservation--Shar ...

