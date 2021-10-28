Scorpio Gold Cash Conservation - Shares Issued to Debenture Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of common shares at $0.0964 per share as announced on October 20, 2021. Having now received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company on October 26, 2021, issued a total of 4,579,083 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of $441,424 (US$357,226).

