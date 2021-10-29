Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive sells Interior Comfort Systems unit to Lear for EUR 175 million.The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and adjustments, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022



