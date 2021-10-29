Holcim Raises EBIT Growth Outlook to Minimum 22% from 18% Before Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 06:34 | | 43 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 06:34 | (PLX AI) – Holcim now sees growth in Recurring EBIT of at least 22% LFL (from at least 18% LFL previously).9-month revenue CHF 19,842 million9-month EBIT CHF 3,516 millionHolcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit … (PLX AI) – Holcim now sees growth in Recurring EBIT of at least 22% LFL (from at least 18% LFL previously).9-month revenue CHF 19,842 million9-month EBIT CHF 3,516 millionHolcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit … (PLX AI) – Holcim now sees growth in Recurring EBIT of at least 22% LFL (from at least 18% LFL previously).

9-month revenue CHF 19,842 million

9-month EBIT CHF 3,516 million

Holcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit net sales growth of Firestone Building Products in 2021

The company will pursue further bolt-on acquisitions while accelerating progress towards its 2030 sustainability targets

Capex less than CHF 1.4 billion planned for the year

Return on invested capital above 8%, cash conversion above 40%



