Holcim Raises EBIT Growth Outlook to Minimum 22% from 18% Before
- (PLX AI) – Holcim now sees growth in Recurring EBIT of at least 22% LFL (from at least 18% LFL previously).
- 9-month revenue CHF 19,842 million
- 9-month EBIT CHF 3,516 million
- Holcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit net sales growth of Firestone Building Products in 2021
- The company will pursue further bolt-on acquisitions while accelerating progress towards its 2030 sustainability targets
- Capex less than CHF 1.4 billion planned for the year
- Return on invested capital above 8%, cash conversion above 40%
