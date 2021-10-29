GN Store Nord Earnings Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut in Audio Unit Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 06:54 | | 29 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 06:54 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord Q3 EPS DKK 3.46 vs. estimate DKK 3.43.Q3 revenue DKK 3,787 million vs. estimate DKK 4,000 millionQ3 EBITA DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 736 millionGN Audio today revises its organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 from … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord Q3 EPS DKK 3.46 vs. estimate DKK 3.43.Q3 revenue DKK 3,787 million vs. estimate DKK 4,000 millionQ3 EBITA DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 736 millionGN Audio today revises its organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 from … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord Q3 EPS DKK 3.46 vs. estimate DKK 3.43.

Q3 revenue DKK 3,787 million vs. estimate DKK 4,000 million

Q3 EBITA DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 736 million

GN Audio today revises its organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 from more than 25% to 22-25% due to significantly increased volatility and accelerating amount of delays in component deliveries

As a consequence of the revised financial guidance for GN Audio organic revenue growth, GN Store Nord now expects a growth in EPS of more than 40% for 2021 excluding transaction related costs



