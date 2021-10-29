Fuchs Petrolub 9-Month EBIT EUR 279 Million vs. Estimate EUR 280 Million
(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub 9-month revenue EUR 2,129 million vs. estimate EUR 2,129 million.9-Month net income EUR 198 million
