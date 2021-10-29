checkAd

Danske Bank Earnings Top Estimates; Cuts 2023 ROE Target

Autor: PLX AI
29.10.2021, 07:33  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank 9-month net income DKK 9,300 million vs. estimate DKK 8,900 million.9-month CET1 capital ratio 18.1% vs. estimate 17.8%9-month net interest income DKK 16,500 million vs. estimate DKK 16,570 million9-month net fee income DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank 9-month net income DKK 9,300 million vs. estimate DKK 8,900 million.
  • 9-month CET1 capital ratio 18.1% vs. estimate 17.8%
  • 9-month net interest income DKK 16,500 million vs. estimate DKK 16,570 million
  • 9-month net fee income DKK 9,700 million vs. estimate DKK 9,600 million
  • 9-month net trading income DKK 3,100 million vs. estimate DKK 3,220 million
  • 9-month loan impairments DKK 587 million vs. estimate DKK 979 million
  • Danske Bank RoE expected to be 8.5-9% in 2023, down from previous target of 9-10%
  • Keeps expectation of a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion in 2021
Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank Earnings Top Estimates; Cuts 2023 ROE Target (PLX AI) – Danske Bank 9-month net income DKK 9,300 million vs. estimate DKK 8,900 million.9-month CET1 capital ratio 18.1% vs. estimate 17.8%9-month net interest income DKK 16,500 million vs. estimate DKK 16,570 million9-month net fee income DKK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valeo Q3 Sales Fall 10% to EUR 3,964 Million; EBITDA Margin Outlook Raised
Beiersdorf 9-Month Sales in Line with Expectations; Sees Growth 8-10% for 2021
Uponor Drops 13% as Supply Chain Issues Cause Big Earnings Miss
Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices
Ubisoft H1 EPS EUR 0.01; Adj. EBIT EUR 44.1 Million
Rheinmetall Cuts Revenue Growth Outlook to 6% from 7-9% as Q3 Sales Lag
Rheinmetall Gets Low Double-Digit Million Euro Helicopter Simulator Contract
Aurubis FY Operating Pretax Profit EUR 353 Million, Significantly Above Guidance Range
Suominen Q3 EBITDA EUR 4.2 Million
BW Offshore to Sell 7.8% Stake in BW Energy
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity
Oncopeptides Withdraws Pepaxto in US After FDA Opinion; Shares Crash 43%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.10.21Danske Bank Has Shortcomings in Work Against Money Laundering, Swedish FSA Says
PLX AI | Analysen
12.10.21Danske Bank Connects Its Customers' Cards to Apple Pay
PLX AI | Analysen
08.10.21Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
PLX AI | Analysen