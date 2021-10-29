Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the close of trading on …

Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, 02 November 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Monday, 01 November 2021.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-inves ...

Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall Chief Executive via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Tim Harper Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Emma Valgimigli Emma Hodges Salamander Davoudi argoblock@tancredigroup.com +44 7727 180 873 +44 7861 995 628 +44 7957 549 906

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

