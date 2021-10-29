Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordnet Q3 Adj. Operating Profit Beats Expectations; Adds 60,000 New Customers (PLX AI) – Nordnet Q3 adjusted operating profit SEK 507.8 million vs. estimate SEK 469 million.More than 60,000 new customers in the third quarter, an annual growth of 37 percentQ3 EPS SEK 1.60



