checkAd

Biophytis to Report Restated Financial Statements for Previous Periods and as of June 30, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 08:55  |  27   |   |   

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the …

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today reports the restated financial statements as per the Company's previous announcement on October 7, 2021 for the periods ending December 31, 2019, December 31 2020, June 30 2020 and June 30 2021, with no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalent as of June 30 2021.

1/ Preliminary remarks

Pursuant to the provisions of IAS 8, the Company determined following the review by and discussions with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that it is necessary to restate the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for the 2019 and 2020 financial years and for the first semester of the financial years 2020 and 2021, in order to make certain corrections required to reflect the proper accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes.

These technical corrections address the inappropriate historical accounting practices relating to notes convertible into ordinary shares and/or redeemable for cash with attached warrants issued to convertible noteholders.

The fair values historically attributed to the attached warrants as well as the derivatives embedded in the convertible bonds and to the shares issued upon conversion were incorrect, and consequently induce material impacts on certain financial statement line items. As part of the reassessment of the fair value of the embedded derivatives, it was determined that the Company could not reliably estimate separately their fair value and therefore concluded that the entire hybrid contracts should be measured at fair value through profit or loss.

All details related to such corrections are reflected in the Company's financial semi-annual report and annual report on Form 20-F/A for the related periods, as available today on the Company's website and as filed respectively with AMF and SEC.

2/ For the six-months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

The total cumulative adjustments as of June 30, 2021:

- have no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalents, that amounted to €23.0 million at the end of the period,

Seite 1 von 3
BIOPHYTIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biophytis to Report Restated Financial Statements for Previous Periods and as of June 30, 2021 PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders
Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine ...
A2Z Smart Technologies Appoints Amir Benkel as Chief Financial Officer
RepliCel Announces DermaPrecise Trademark for Dermal Injector Product Line
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion; Achieved Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...