Biophytis to Report Restated Financial Statements for Previous Periods and as of June 30, 2021

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today reports the restated financial statements as per the Company's previous announcement on October 7, 2021 for the periods ending December 31, 2019, December 31 2020, June 30 2020 and June 30 2021, with no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalent as of June 30 2021.

Pursuant to the provisions of IAS 8, the Company determined following the review by and discussions with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that it is necessary to restate the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for the 2019 and 2020 financial years and for the first semester of the financial years 2020 and 2021, in order to make certain corrections required to reflect the proper accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes.

These technical corrections address the inappropriate historical accounting practices relating to notes convertible into ordinary shares and/or redeemable for cash with attached warrants issued to convertible noteholders.

The fair values historically attributed to the attached warrants as well as the derivatives embedded in the convertible bonds and to the shares issued upon conversion were incorrect, and consequently induce material impacts on certain financial statement line items. As part of the reassessment of the fair value of the embedded derivatives, it was determined that the Company could not reliably estimate separately their fair value and therefore concluded that the entire hybrid contracts should be measured at fair value through profit or loss.

All details related to such corrections are reflected in the Company's financial semi-annual report and annual report on Form 20-F/A for the related periods, as available today on the Company's website and as filed respectively with AMF and SEC.

2/ For the six-months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

The total cumulative adjustments as of June 30, 2021:

- have no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalents, that amounted to €23.0 million at the end of the period,