GN Store Nord Seen Down 4% After Guidance Cut in Audio Division Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 08:53 | | 21 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 08:53 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.

Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% previously

GN also said it saw significantly increased volatility

The good news is that GN Audio continues to guide EBITA margin above 21% for 2021, suggesting modest negative leverage from lost sales and increased costs, SEB said



