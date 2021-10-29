checkAd

GN Store Nord Seen Down 4% After Guidance Cut in Audio Division

Autor: PLX AI
29.10.2021, 08:53  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% …

  • (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.
  • Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% previously
  • GN also said it saw significantly increased volatility
  • The good news is that GN Audio continues to guide EBITA margin above 21% for 2021, suggesting modest negative leverage from lost sales and increased costs, SEB said
