GN Store Nord Seen Down 4% After Guidance Cut in Audio Division
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.
- Audio organic growth is now seen at 22-25% for the year, down from more than 25% previously
- GN also said it saw significantly increased volatility
- The good news is that GN Audio continues to guide EBITA margin above 21% for 2021, suggesting modest negative leverage from lost sales and increased costs, SEB said
