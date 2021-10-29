Danske Bank Falls 5% as Costs Remain Above Consensus, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 09:13 | | 15 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 09:13 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 5% despite beating expectations on net profit, as costs remain stubbornly above consensus, analysts said.Danske beat on net profit, with fees and insurance income offsetting slightly soft net interest incomeBut … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 5% despite beating expectations on net profit, as costs remain stubbornly above consensus, analysts said.Danske beat on net profit, with fees and insurance income offsetting slightly soft net interest incomeBut … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 5% despite beating expectations on net profit, as costs remain stubbornly above consensus, analysts said.

Danske beat on net profit, with fees and insurance income offsetting slightly soft net interest income

But costs in the quarter were 2% above consensus, Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral rating on the stock

Danske also cut its ROE guidance for 2023 to 8.5-9% from 9-10%, but that is actually ahead of consensus of 7.6%

However 2023 costs of DKK 23.5 billion were higher than some analysts expected

in 2021, total expenses are expected to be slightly more than DKK 25 billion, Danske said

Costs were a clear disappointment, SEB said



Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer