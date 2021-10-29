PSI Continues Strong Sales and EBIT Trend in Third Quarter

New orders increased by 10.1% to 196 million eurosSales growth of 12.3% to 177.6 million eurosEBIT leaps by 77% to 15.7 million eurosBERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The PSI Group increased its new orders by 10.1% to 196 million …

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The PSI Group increased its new orders by 10.1% to 196 million euros in the first nine months of 2021 (30 Sept. 2020: 178 million euros). The order backlog on 30 September 2021 was, at 165 million euros, 3.8% above the level of the previous year (30 Sept. 2020: 159 million euros). Group sales improved by 12.3% to 177.6 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 158.1 million euros), whereby along with Energy, Production also contributed to the growth in the third quarter. The EBIT leapt by 77% to 15.7 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 8.9 million euros), the group net result even improved by as much as 86.1% to 11.1 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 6.0 million euros).

1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020

Change

Sales 177,569 158,139 +12.3 %

EBIT 15,710 8,874 +77.0 %

Group net result 11,096 5,961 +86.1 %

Earnings per share (EUR) 0.71 0.38 +86.8 %

Energy Management (energy networks, energy trading, public transportation) achieved 15.4% higher sales of 98.1 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 85.0 million euros) and a 52% higher EBIT of 6.0 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 4.0 million euros) in the first three quarters. In the electrical grid business, the new Redispatch 2.0 module was delivered to numerous distribution system operators and, consequently, higher sales were attained than in the previous year. Due to the fact that numerous regulatory changes were made just before the start date, further sales are expected during the transition period that lasts until mid-2022. The configuration management of the electrical grid control system should, like the gas control system, be converted to faster upgrade services and the group's standard time-series module should be included. The new, dispatch management for maintenance technicians based on the PSI platform has demonstrated its significantly accelerated customization and automated installation in the cloud in the course of a railway project. PSI will continue to support Germany's largest distribution system operator as a strategic technology supplier in its ambitious digital future strategy. The new control system, which is based on the PSI platform, is being optimized for high performance and high availability in a nationwide distribution grid project. With the conversion to the new control system technology, the future margins of Energy Management should approach those of Production Management, which are twice as high. The gas grid business has an increasing volume of new orders in Germany, while orders from Russia have been postponed to 2022. While the rollout of upgrades for the German gas suppliers continues to be automated, the conversion of the software to the time-series management of the PSI platform is now underway as well. The energy trading business has obtained another major contract including optimization and time-series management since the end of the third quarter.