checkAd

PSI Continues Strong Sales and EBIT Trend in Third Quarter

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 09:30  |  28   |   |   

New orders increased by 10.1% to 196 million eurosSales growth of 12.3% to 177.6 million eurosEBIT leaps by 77% to 15.7 million eurosBERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The PSI Group increased its new orders by 10.1% to 196 million …

  • New orders increased by 10.1% to 196 million euros
  • Sales growth of 12.3% to 177.6 million euros
  • EBIT leaps by 77% to 15.7 million euros

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The PSI Group increased its new orders by 10.1% to 196 million euros in the first nine months of 2021 (30 Sept. 2020: 178 million euros). The order backlog on 30 September 2021 was, at 165 million euros, 3.8% above the level of the previous year (30 Sept. 2020: 159 million euros). Group sales improved by 12.3% to 177.6 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 158.1 million euros), whereby along with Energy, Production also contributed to the growth in the third quarter. The EBIT leapt by 77% to 15.7 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 8.9 million euros), the group net result even improved by as much as 86.1% to 11.1 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 6.0 million euros).

KPIs (TEUR)

1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2021

1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020

Change

Sales

177,569

158,139

+12.3 %

EBIT

15,710

8,874

+77.0 %

Group net result

11,096

5,961

+86.1 %

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.71

0.38

+86.8 %

Energy Management (energy networks, energy trading, public transportation) achieved 15.4% higher sales of 98.1 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 85.0 million euros) and a 52% higher EBIT of 6.0 million euros (30 Sept. 2020: 4.0 million euros) in the first three quarters. In the electrical grid business, the new Redispatch 2.0 module was delivered to numerous distribution system operators and, consequently, higher sales were attained than in the previous year. Due to the fact that numerous regulatory changes were made just before the start date, further sales are expected during the transition period that lasts until mid-2022. The configuration management of the electrical grid control system should, like the gas control system, be converted to faster upgrade services and the group's standard time-series module should be included. The new, dispatch management for maintenance technicians based on the PSI platform has demonstrated its significantly accelerated customization and automated installation in the cloud in the course of a railway project. PSI will continue to support Germany's largest distribution system operator as a strategic technology supplier in its ambitious digital future strategy. The new control system, which is based on the PSI platform, is being optimized for high performance and high availability in a nationwide distribution grid project. With the conversion to the new control system technology, the future margins of Energy Management should approach those of Production Management, which are twice as high. The gas grid business has an increasing volume of new orders in Germany, while orders from Russia have been postponed to 2022. While the rollout of upgrades for the German gas suppliers continues to be automated, the conversion of the software to the time-series management of the PSI platform is now underway as well. The energy trading business has obtained another major contract including optimization and time-series management since the end of the third quarter.

Seite 1 von 3
PSI AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PSI Continues Strong Sales and EBIT Trend in Third Quarter New orders increased by 10.1% to 196 million eurosSales growth of 12.3% to 177.6 million eurosEBIT leaps by 77% to 15.7 million eurosBERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The PSI Group increased its new orders by 10.1% to 196 million …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders
Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine ...
A2Z Smart Technologies Appoints Amir Benkel as Chief Financial Officer
RepliCel Announces DermaPrecise Trademark for Dermal Injector Product Line
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion; Achieved Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:07 UhrDGAP-News: PSI setzt starken Umsatz- und Ergebnistrend auch im dritten Quartal fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:07 UhrDGAP-News: PSI Continues Strong Sales and EBIT Trend in Third Quarter
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21PSI: Autobranche als kleiner Schwachpunkt
4investors | Kommentare