Arjo Falls 6% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgradePrice target raised …
(PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgradePrice target raised …
- (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgrade
- Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 115
- NOTE: Arjo buy recommendations were reiterated at Danske and Nordea, while SEB maintained hold
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare