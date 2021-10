Arjo Falls 6% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 09:41 | | 10 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 09:41 | (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgradePrice target raised … (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgradePrice target raised … (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.

Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgrade

Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 115

NOTE: Arjo buy recommendations were reiterated at Danske and Nordea, while SEB maintained hold



