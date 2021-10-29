checkAd

Arjo Falls 6% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold

Autor: PLX AI
29.10.2021, 09:41  |  10   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgradePrice target raised …

  • (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
  • Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April, the broker decided to downgrade
  • Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 115
  • NOTE: Arjo buy recommendations were reiterated at Danske and Nordea, while SEB maintained hold
