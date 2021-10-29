Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold (PLX AI) – Calliditas fell 12% after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy, seeing increased regulatory risk for its Nefecon tretment. The analysts cut their price target on the stock to SEK 100 from SEK 170That still leaves about 33% upside



