JM Is Overvalued vs Peers, DNB Says, Cutting to Sell Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 10:03 | | 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 10:03 | (PLX AI) – JM is overvalued compared to its Nordic peers, DNB analysts said, cutting the stock to sell from hold. Shares fell 3%Price target unchanged at SEK 320After a recent share price rally and a consensus miss in Q3, there is better risk/reward … (PLX AI) – JM is overvalued compared to its Nordic peers, DNB analysts said, cutting the stock to sell from hold. Shares fell 3%Price target unchanged at SEK 320After a recent share price rally and a consensus miss in Q3, there is better risk/reward … (PLX AI) – JM is overvalued compared to its Nordic peers, DNB analysts said, cutting the stock to sell from hold.

Shares fell 3%

Price target unchanged at SEK 320

After a recent share price rally and a consensus miss in Q3, there is better risk/reward elsewhere in the sector: DNB



