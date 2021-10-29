JM Is Overvalued vs Peers, DNB Says, Cutting to Sell
- (PLX AI) – JM is overvalued compared to its Nordic peers, DNB analysts said, cutting the stock to sell from hold.
- Shares fell 3%
- Price target unchanged at SEK 320
- After a recent share price rally and a consensus miss in Q3, there is better risk/reward elsewhere in the sector: DNB
