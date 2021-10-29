Evolution Share Drop Is Overdone, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Evolution's share price drop after the revenue miss yesterday was overdone, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.Price target unchanged at SEK 1,910Evolution continued to slip today, down …
- (PLX AI) – Evolution's share price drop after the revenue miss yesterday was overdone, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target unchanged at SEK 1,910
- Evolution continued to slip today, down another 1%
- Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the stock to SEK 1516 from SEK 1550
- Evolution is in a strong position to generate growth and integrate any future acquisitions, and the valuation is highly attractive, BofA said
