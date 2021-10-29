Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Evolution Share Drop Is Overdone, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Evolution's share price drop after the revenue miss yesterday was overdone, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.Price target unchanged at SEK 1,910Evolution continued to slip today, down …



