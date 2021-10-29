Tivoli Raises Revenue Outlook Again After Good Weather, Fewer Restrictions Autor: PLX AI | 29.10.2021, 11:30 | | 15 0 | 0 29.10.2021, 11:30 | (PLX AI) – Tivoli again raised its revenue outlook for the year after good late summer weather and fewer corona restrictions led to higher activity in the Gardens.Tivoli raises expectations for 2021, so that revenue of approximately DKK 700 million … (PLX AI) – Tivoli again raised its revenue outlook for the year after good late summer weather and fewer corona restrictions led to higher activity in the Gardens.Tivoli raises expectations for 2021, so that revenue of approximately DKK 700 million … (PLX AI) – Tivoli again raised its revenue outlook for the year after good late summer weather and fewer corona restrictions led to higher activity in the Gardens.

Tivoli raises expectations for 2021, so that revenue of approximately DKK 700 million is now expected and a loss before tax of approximately DKK 50 million

Last month Tivoli raised its revenue outlook to DKK 650-700 million and pretax loss of DKK 65 million

