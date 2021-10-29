CBD Company Panacea Life Sciences Sees Promise as Denver Airport Reaches Third-Highest Passenger Traffic in World

Panacea Life Sciences' premium CBD products first entered Denver International Airport in May 2021, taking advantage of the near record numbers of passenger trafficGOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to be …

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to be Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH)(Panacea) a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, plans to capitalize on Denver International Airport's (DEN) resurgence of air travelers. During the first half of 2021, nearly 25 million passengers traveled through the airport. This offers Panacea many opportunities for travelers to see, try, and buy CBD products at their two kiosk locations in DEN's B and C concourses.

The airport retail space has proven to be a big move for Panacea. Panacea's May entry marked the first time that CBD products have been made available for passengers and visitors at DEN and Panacea has been the perfect company to pioneer entry into this arena. Panacea is a seed-to-sale cannabinoid company with its roots planted at their farm on the western slope of Colorado and at their 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Golden. Travelers, whether coming, going, or just passing through, will be thrilled to find therapeutic relief that CBD can provide. Several studies have found that CBD and other cannabinoids have anti-inflammatory properties, so it is suitable to alleviate the stiff and sore muscles, aches, and pains that flying can bring about.

Panacea carries over 18 CBD products for topical use, including pain relief patches, heating and cooling balm sticks, lotions, lip balm and more. While some may be hesitant to purchase CBD while traveling, it's important to know that hemp-derived CBD products are legal in all 50 United States, as long as the products contain less than 0.3% THC - a rule which Panacea follows stringently. Additionally, the kiosks will sell personal protection equipment like masks and hand sanitizer for these on-the-go consumers.

Find Panacea's kiosk on the southwest side of the center of Concourse C and at their second location on the northeast side of the center of Concourse B.

Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the "Company"), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.