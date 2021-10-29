checkAd

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting of Shareholders held on October 28, 2021 (the "AGSM").

AGSM Results

  • Shareholders voted in favour of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 59,256,648 common shares were voted, representing 28.51% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.
  • The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of David W. Smalley, Peter J. Hawley, and Luc Pelchat. In addition, Roger Scammell was appointed as a director in place of Michael Harrison who did not stand for re-election.
  • Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.
  • The Company's New Stock Option Plan which is a 10% "rolling" plan was approved.
  • Shareholders passed a special resolution approving the Company's previously announced, proposed spin-out transaction pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interests in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia by distributing the shares the Company holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five shares of Fabled held (the "Arrangement"), as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated September 27, 2021 (the "Circular") and news releases dated May 19, 2021, June 16, 2021, August 19, 2021, and September 21, 2021, each available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
  • Shareholders also approved of a stock option plan for Fabled Copper.

The Arrangement

Following the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the AGSM, completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of customary conditions, including the following:

(a)

the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia which the Company expects to seek at a hearing to be held on or around November 10, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Details of the final hearing are contained in the Circular mailed to shareholders in connection with the AGSM.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting and Grants Incentive Stock Options VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine ...
A2Z Smart Technologies Appoints Amir Benkel as Chief Financial Officer
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion; Achieved Good ...
374Water Appoints a New Board Member
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...