Fabled Silver Gold Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting and Grants Incentive Stock Options
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting of Shareholders held on October 28, 2021 (the "AGSM").
AGSM Results
- Shareholders voted in favour of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 59,256,648 common shares were voted, representing 28.51% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.
- The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of David W. Smalley, Peter J. Hawley, and Luc Pelchat. In addition, Roger Scammell was appointed as a director in place of Michael Harrison who did not stand for re-election.
- Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.
- The Company's New Stock Option Plan which is a 10% "rolling" plan was approved.
- Shareholders passed a special resolution approving the Company's previously announced, proposed spin-out transaction pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interests in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia by distributing the shares the Company holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five shares of Fabled held (the "Arrangement"), as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated September 27, 2021 (the "Circular") and news releases dated May 19, 2021, June 16, 2021, August 19, 2021, and September 21, 2021, each available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
- Shareholders also approved of a stock option plan for Fabled Copper.
The Arrangement
Following the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the AGSM, completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of customary conditions, including the following:
the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia which the Company expects to seek at a hearing to be held on or around November 10, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Details of the final hearing are contained in the Circular mailed to shareholders in connection with the AGSM.
