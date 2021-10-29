ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEOVeteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTOVeteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the BoardMIAMI BEACH, …

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO

Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO

Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today significant changes to its senior leadership team, effective immediately. Peter Bordes, current member of the board of directors (the "Board"), and veteran media and advertising executive, takes the reins as interim Chief Executive, while David Gardner is named Chief Technology Officer.

"As ALFI continues to commercialize its technology platform, the Board is determined to assemble a senior leadership capable of taking the Company to the next level of technological and operational excellence. Having spent the entirety of my career scaling businesses across the marketing and advertising sectors, I am excited to share my insight and experience as interim CEO," commented Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "I am equally excited to welcome David Gardner and Jim Lee to the team, each of whom come to ALFI with a unique set of skills and experiences. As our CTO, we look forward to capitalizing on David's technology acumen. And as our Chairman, ALFI will benefit from Jim's decades-long experience as a successful aerospace executive leading public and private companies. I am confident that we are assembling an unbeatable team that will ensure the long term, mutual success of our company, customers, and investors."

Mr. Bordes is transitioning from the Board of Directors to lead ALFI as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bordes is a lifelong entrepreneur with a 30-plus year career as a founder, CEO, investor and board member in private and public companies focused in media, ad tech, technology, finance and venture investing focused on disruptive innovation.

Since March 2012, Mr. Bordes has been a managing partner at Trajectory Capital, investing in disruptive innovation driving global transformation from seed through IPO stages. From May 2019 to October 2020, Mr. Bordes was CEO of Kubient, a cloud advertising platform with artificial intelligence ad fraud prevention, that he led from a private company through an IPO, and he currently serves on Kubient's Board of Directors. Mr. Bordes also serves on the Board of Directors of Beasley Media, chairing its Digital Transformation Committee, and is on the Board of Directors of MediaJel, Fraud.net, and Hoo.be and as Vice Chairman of Ocearch. He is a co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of TruVest and MainBloq. Prior to forming Trajectory Capital, Mr. Bordes was a co-founder and the CEO and Chairman of MediaTrust, an RTB performance marketing ad exchange, which was the ninth fastest growing company in the United States under his leadership. Before founding MediaTrust, Mr. Bordes was a managing partner of Mason Cabot, an early-stage tech investment bank. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Music School and New England College.