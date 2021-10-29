checkAd

Guardforce AI Announces Strategic Partnerships

  • Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
  • Appoints New Auditor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, has announced today the Company has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets. In addition to the engagement of MZ, the Company also announced the appointment of PFK Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as its new independent registered public accounting firm.

MZ Group will work closely with Guardforce management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Guardforce is leveraging its nearly 40 years of experience in the security industry to build a leading Robot as a Service (RaaS) solution powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed by an intelligent online robotics platform, as well as complementary secured logistics, cybersecurity and managed security services.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Shannon Devine, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise Guardforce in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Guardforce appointed PFK to replace Wei, Wei & Co., LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm to perform interim review for June 30, 2021 and auditing for financial year 2021. The decision to change the independent registered public accounting firm was recommended and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company. PFK will perform the audit for the consolidated financial statements and issue a written report, all of which are to be included in the annual report (Form 20-F) proposed to be filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

